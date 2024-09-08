NFL Billionaire's Superyacht Up For Charter, Here's How Much It'll Cost You

Billionaire NFL owner Shahid Khan has made his superyacht available for charter, offering a unique opportunity for those willing to shell out a cool $3 million a week.

What Happened: The superyacht, christened Kismet, is the property of Khan, the owner of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars. The yacht is all set to make its first appearance at the Monaco Yacht Show later this month. Khan, who boasts a net worth of $13.3 billion as per Forbes, has officially put his new yacht up for charter.

The 122-meter luxury vessel is designed to accommodate up to 12 guests, with a crew of 36 at their disposal. It features a Balinese-inspired spa, a gym, a basketball court, and a pickleball court among other amenities.

According to the report by Business Insider, The yacht also includes three pools, four bars, an outdoor cinema, a DJ booth, and a grand piano.

Khan’s former superyacht, also named Kismet, was purchased by ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt last year. The new Kismet, constructed by German shipyard Lürssen, is the largest yacht to be showcased at the Monaco Yacht Show.

“The yacht has exceeded all expectations of the client for whom we have built his third yacht in total,” said Peter Lürssen, a managing partner at Lürssen.

While the charter fee may appear steep, additional expenses such as provisions, gratuities, and taxes can inflate the total cost of a week aboard the Kismet to a staggering $5.4 million.

Why It Matters: This move by Khan signifies a growing trend among billionaires to monetize their luxury assets. It also highlights the increasing demand for ultra-luxury experiences among the super-rich, who are willing to pay premium prices for exclusive experiences.

The charter of Kismet also underscores the popularity of superyachts as a symbol of opulence and status among the world’s wealthiest individuals.

The fact that Khan’s previous yacht was bought by another high-profile billionaire, Eric Schmidt, further emphasizes this point.

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.