'Hunger Games' In Real Life? Content Creator Planning 'First Fully Professionally Organized Live' Version Of Popular Book And Movie Franchise

Loading... Loading...

Content creator Kai Cenat is quickly becoming one of the most well-known streamers — and the most subscribed person on Twitch.

Cenat has been developing a new stunt that could become one of the most highly anticipated events from a content creator.

Related Link: Benzinga Buzz: Who Is Kai Cenat? Plus: Paul Reubens, T-Swift, Ye, Dungeons & Dragons ‘Bears’ It All



What Happened: Cenat's popularity has grown in recent years, even landing him a deal with Rumble Inc RUM.

The streamer recently revealed that he has a project planned for 50 content creators to participate in a live version of the popular book and movie franchise “The Hunger Games.”

Cenat announced the plans during a stream and said he has been working on the event for six months, Dexerto reported.

The popular content creator said he would be "hosting the very first fully professionally organized live ‘Hunger Games.’"

Why It's Important: The event may sound familiar to those who follow MrBeast, who did a real-life version of the hit Netflix series "Squid Games."

That video from MrBeast is his most-watched episode to date, with 612 million views since its release in November 2021.

In "The Hunger Games," residents of different districts fight to the death until one remains as victor. Lionsgate LGFLGF, which recently spun off its studio division as Lionsgate Studios LION, turned the book series into a massively successful film series.

One of the big questions will be where Cenat will stream the “Hunger Games”-style event. The content creator has 10.6 million followers on Twitch, a deal with Rumble, and 5.6 million followers on YouTube.

Given his wide reach on Twitch, the platform could make the most sense. Twitch is owned by Amazon.com Inc AMZN, which recently signed MrBeast to a deal for a game show on its Prime Video streaming platform.

Read Next: Mr. Beast’s ‘Squid Game’ Video Has More Views In A Week Than Netflix’s Show Had In First Month

Photo: Shutterstock