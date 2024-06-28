Elden Ring's 'Shadow Of The Erdtree' DLC Sells 5 Million Copies: Creator Open To Movie Adaptation

Loading... Loading...

The highly anticipated “Shadow of the Erdtree” expansion for Elden Ring has sold five million copies within just three days of its release.

This latest addition to the Elden Ring universe, launched on June 20 across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and S, has clearly struck a chord with the gaming community.

See Also: Elden Ring DLC Leaks Prompt FromSoftware To Urge Fans: ‘Please Be Mindful Of Spoilers’

“This milestone is the result of the tremendous support from fans all over the world, to whom we express our heartfelt gratitude,” Bandai Namco Hldgs ADR NCBDY said in a press release.

Overcoming Challenges To Access Elden Ring’s DLC

Elden Ring players need to defeat two bosses, including a particularly challenging optional one, before they can access “Shadow of the Erdtree.”

As Steam achievement data revealed, nearly two-thirds of Elden Ring PC players had not conquered this boss prior to the DLC’s launch. This could have posed a significant hurdle for the expansion's success, yet Bandai Namco remained optimistic.

Stellar Sales And Critical Acclaim

Selling five million copies in such a short period translates to about 20% of the Elden Ring’s base game owners purchasing the DLC at $40 each.

The initial mixed reviews on Steam, sparked by performance issues and perceived difficulty, have since improved, with the DLC now enjoying a ‘mostly positive’ rating.

Elden Ring Movie Adaptation: A Possibility?

Hidetaka Miyazaki, FromSoftware’s president, has hinted at potential adaptations of Elden Ring beyond the gaming world, provided the right partnership emerges.

“I don't see any reason to deny another interpretation or adaptation of Elden Ring, a movie for example,” Miyazaki told The Guardian.

However, he stressed the necessity of collaborating with a “very strong partner” who could faithfully translate the game's complex lore and narrative style into another medium.

Elden Ring’s intricate history and lore, designed to be challenging and mysterious, might be difficult to adapt into another format.

The game’s fragmented narrative style, typical of Miyazaki-directed games, relies heavily on player exploration and discovery, which could be challenging to translate into other media. However, the rich setting created with the help of Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin offers a lot of material for adaptation.

"So that's where a very strong partner would come into play," Miyazaki he continued. "We'd have to build a lot of trust and agreement on whatever it is we're trying to achieve, but there's interest, for sure."

While he didn’t specify what this interest entails, the idea of a movie adaptation isn’t far-fetched given the current trend of video game adaptations in film and TV.

Read Next:

Image credits: Sergei Elagin on Shutterstock.