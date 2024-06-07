Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad Return For 'The Angry Birds Movie 3' As Production Kicks Off

Loading... Loading...

Production has begun on “The Angry Birds Movie 3.”

Rovio Entertainment Corporation, SEGA Sammy Holdings SGAMY, and Prime Focus Studios broke the news; DNEG Animation will handle the animation for the film, which also involves One Cool Group, Flywheel Media, and Dentsu.

The new movie continues the adventures of Red and Chuck, with actors Jason Sudeikis and Josh Gad returning to voice the characters, respectively.

The first two films in the franchise grossed over $500 million worldwide and performed well on streaming platforms, setting high expectations for this installment.

John Rice, known for “Angry Birds” and “Beavis and Butt-Head Do The Universe,” will direct the film. Thurop Van Orman, who wrote “Angry Birds 2” and “Adventure Time,” will write the screenplay and serve as an executive producer alongside Toru Nakahara. The production team also includes producers John Cohen, Dan Chuba, and Carla Connor.

"The Angry Birds brand knows no bounds," said Alexandre Pelletier-Normand, CEO of Rovio Entertainment. "An all-new Angry Birds adventure shows how the stories we create in our games can seamlessly transition to film. We're excited to dive back into the vibrant Angry Birds world with our new partners."

Meanwhile, Shuji Utsumi, President and COO at SEGA, noted the company's transmedia strategy. "The upcoming Angry Birds Movie 3 perfectly aligns with our strategy and offers a great opportunity to bring the charm of the Angry Birds brand to fans globally."

Image courtesy of Rovio Entertainment.