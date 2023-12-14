This Acclaimed Video Game Is Getting An A24 Live-Action Film Adaptation

Loading... Loading...

Independent entertainment company A24 and Japanese video game development studio Kojima Productions Co., Ltd. officially confirmed the development of a live-action film adaptation of Hideo Kojima’s video game, "Death Stranding."

This collaboration would explore the enigmatic world of the game, focusing on the catastrophic "Death Stranding" event that blurs the boundaries between life and death, unleashing terrifying entities on the verge of a collapsing world, IGN reported.

Kojima expressed admiration for A24's unique presence in the film industry and highlighted its innovative storytelling, resonating with the creative ethos of Kojima Productions.

The video game designer clarified the film's intent, stating: "There are a lot of 'game adaptation films' out there but what we are creating is not just a direct translation of the game. The intention is that our audience will not only be fans of the games, but our film will be for anyone who loves cinema."

He added: "We are creating a Death Stranding universe that has never been seen before, achievable only through the medium of film; it will be born.”

The original game features an acclaimed cast, including Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Guillermo del Toro and Margaret Qualley.

While Kojima remained deeply involved in the film's production, he clarified he won’t direct it personally.

The news of this collaboration emerged through a merchandise release by A24, featuring their logo in the style of "Death Stranding," indicating the official partnership.

The game, released in 2019, received mixed reviews for its gameplay mechanics despite its rich and expansive supernatural world.

Photo: Diego Thomazini on Shutterstock.