Robert De Niro Speaks Outside Trump Trial, Clashes With Protestors: Former President Wants To Destroy NYC, US 'And Eventually He Can Destroy The World'

Loading... Loading...

Actor Robert De Niro spoke outside of the courthouse during Donald Trump's hush money trial alleging falsified business records Tuesday.

The speech comes as De Niro is being used in a new advertising campaign for the President Joe Biden campaign.

What Happened: De Niro is no stranger to speaking out against former President Trump and his words Tuesday echoed his current political sentiment.

"The Twin Towers fell just over here, just over there. This part of the city was like a ghost town, but we vowed we would not allow terrorists to change our way of life," De Niro said, as reported by NBC News.

De Niro spoke alongside two officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, during an attack by supporters of the former president.

"I love this city. I don't want to destroy it. Donald Trump wants to destroy not only the city, but the country, and eventually he can destroy the world."

De Niro said that he didn't mean to scare Americans and voters, but their freedoms are on the line in the 2024 presidential election.

"If Trump returns to the White House, you can kiss these freedoms goodbye that we all take for granted. And elections — forget about it. That's over, that's done. If he gets in, I can tell you right now, he will never leave."

After speaking at the courthouse, De Niro clashed with several pro-Trump protestors who called the actor a "wannabe" and "little punk" whose "movies suck," NBC News reported.

"You're not going to intimidate. That's what Trump does. We are going to fight back. We're trying to be gentlemen in this world, the Democrats. You are gangsters."

In the clash with the protestors, De Niro was heard saying "F*** you" to a protestor. The video was shared by Trump on his Truth Social account Tuesday.

Related Link: Trump Hush Money Trial Has 12 Jurors: Here Are The 7 Men, 5 Women To Decide Former President's Fate

Why It's Important: Trump has had supporters ranging from family members to members of Congress give statements inside and outside the courtroom in support of the former president.

Loading... Loading...

This marked the first time that the Biden campaign targeted the physical location of the trial with reports that the president's team is looking to make a statement after the jury reaches a verdict.

Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller called De Niro a "washed-up actor" in comments outside the courthouse. Miller said De Niro was being used to change the subject away from Biden's "falling" poll numbers ahead of the 2024 election.

Other Trump team members said Biden's campaign and De Niro speaking at the trial support the claim that Trump called the trial a "witch hunt."

Read Next: Trump Vs. Biden: 2024 Presidential Candidates Neck-And-Neck With 1 Point Difference Following Independent Voters Recent Poll Shift

Photo: Shutterstock