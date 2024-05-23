Trump Vs. Biden: 2024 Presidential Candidates Neck-And-Neck With 1 Point Difference Following Independent Voters Recent Poll Shift

Loading... Loading...

A highly anticipated head-to-head rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump likely awaits voters in the 2024 presidential election.

Election polls continue to show a close race between the two leading candidates.



What Happened: Biden and Trump have been the frontrunners in the 2024 election for months and are the betting favorites in the November presidential election, which is less than six months away.

A new Morning Consult poll of nationally registered voters shows a close race between the two candidates.

Here are the latest weekly findings from the new Morning Consult poll, with the results from the May 14 poll in parentheses:

Joe Biden: 43% (43%)

Donald Trump: 44% (44%)

Someone Else: 9% (8%)

Don't Know: 5% (5%)

Of Democratic voters polled, 86% had Biden as their top pick. That's in line with the previous poll. Republican voters polled had Trump at 89% for their top pick, which is in line from the previous poll.

Independent voters, who could decide the election, selected their 2024 picks as follows, with the May 14 results in parentheses:

Joe Biden: 35% (33%)

Donald Trump: 35% (37%)

Someone Else: 19% (19%)

Don't Know: 11% (11%)

Why It's Important: Trump dominated the head-to-head poll against Biden in January and February. Over the last three months, Biden has narrowed the gap and on several occasions posted a lead.

The new polls show Trump holding a narrow one-point lead for a third straight week.

The key in the latest poll is the shift in support from Independent leaders. Trump losing two points and Biden gaining two points makes it a four-point swing from the previous week. Trump's previous four-point lead among Independent voters is now gone with the two candidates tied among the voters who could decide the election.

A recent Morning Consult/Bloomberg poll of swing state voters showed Trump leading five of the seven states (Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin). Biden leads the state of Michigan and the two candidates were tied in Nevada.

The latest 2024 election poll comes as Trump is in the middle of a criminal trial for charges of falsifying business records related to alleged hush money payments made to adult actress Stormy Daniels. The trial results could have a big impact on future election polls and net favorability ratings.

The poll showed a net buzz rating of -33 points for Trump and -8 for Biden. The net buzz rating tracks the percentage of people who have heard something positive versus negative about a candidate.

Trump’s net buzz rating has fallen by 14 points since Super Tuesday, while Biden’s net buzz rating has fallen only five points since Super Tuesday.

Biden's net favorability ranking topped Trump for a third straight week, marking the longest stretch for the president since April 2023.

According to the poll, the key issues for voters are the economy, national security and health care. Immigration continues to rise in importance, with 64% of voters now considering it "very important" for the 2024 election, compared to 50% in November 2022.

