Kai Cenat, a young Amazon.com Inc. AMZN Twitch streamer, has just broken a record for most Twitch subscriptions with over 300,000 subscribers, making him one of the platform’s biggest names.

What Happened: The 21-year-old streamer broke the record for most Twitch subscriptions on Tuesday and received praises from Laura Lee, the platform’s chief content officer, reported Bloomberg.

“This is legendary,” Cenat told almost 200,000 fans watching as the ticker blew past Ahgren’s record.

“This has been the hardest thing of my life and I’m glad I did it. We did it. Whatever you want to do, you can do it,” he stated.

Lee praised the young streamer and said, “Thrilling to see Kai and his community make waves and be seen. We are excited to see what they create together next.”

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and Ludwig Ahgren held the record previously. They reached over 283,000 subscriptions in 2021.

Why It’s Important: Cenat started his subscription drive on Feb. 1 this year — the first day of Black History Month. He has been going nonstop ever since and kept the camera roll going even while sleeping, the report noted.

He shot to fame on the platform by live-streaming Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto V and communicating with fans, who pay $5 to $25 to subscribe to his Twitch content.

