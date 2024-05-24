Top 5 Netflix Picks To Binge Watch This Weekend

Loading... Loading...

The long weekend is here, and no matter your plans, there’s always time to kick back with a snack and check out the latest shows on Netflix, right? From Shane Gillis stirring up laughs in a quirky auto shop to Jennifer Lopez battling rogue AI, and Bradley Cooper’s culinary comeback, there's a mix of humor, sci-fi thrills, and drama waiting to glue you to your couch. Here's our weekly guide to the must-watch titles dropping this weekend.

1. Mulligan: Part 2

Mulligan: Part 2 is crafted by the creative minds behind “30 Rock” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.” Image: Tudum/ Netflix

Back for more post-apocalyptic laughs, “Mulligan: Part 2” from creators Robert Carlock and Sam Means dives deeper into the comedic chaos. Matty Mulligan (voiced by Nat Faxon), once just a regular guy, now presides over a group of survivors as their president after an alien invasion. The group encounters a new set of survivors from a stranded cruise ship, leading to hilarious clashes over how to rebuild society.

2. Buying London

Buying London is a show where luxury real estate meets sharp-tongued office drama. Image: Tudum/ Netflix

Imagine “Selling Sunset” with a British twist. “Buying London” takes us into the world of luxury real estate across the pond. Follow property tycoon Daniel Daggers and his team of cutthroat agents as they navigate the upscale property markets of Mayfair and Holland Park, all while dealing with their own juicy personal dramas and fierce office rivalries.

Loading... Loading...

3. Atlas

Jennifer Lopez stars in “Atlas,” where she plays a data analyst with a strong aversion to artificial intelligence. Image: Netlfix

Jennifer Lopez returns to the action scene in “Atlas,” a gripping sci-fi thriller about a reclusive data analyst with a deep-seated mistrust of AI. After a mission to capture a destructive rogue robot goes south, Atlas finds herself relying on the very technology she fears to save humanity from a dire threat.

4. Tires

Laugh out loud with “Tires,” a workplace sitcom from the mind of Shane Gillis. Image: Tudum/ Netflix

Shane Gillis brings his comedic genius to “Tires,” a workplace sitcom about the hilarious day-to-day operations at a family-owned auto shop. The new heir attempts to revamp the business and keep profits soaring, all while managing his troublesome cousin. Gillis, hailed as the Stand-Up Comedian of the Year, ensures that laughter is the main tool in their kit.

5. Burnt

Burnt is a 2015 movie starring Bradley Cooper and Sienna Miller. Image: Netflix

“Burnt” follows the story of Chef Adam Jones, whose career took a nosedive thanks to his self-destructive tendencies. Now back in the kitchen, he's on a quest to redeem himself and prove his culinary prowess. It's a delicious journey of redemption that will satisfy your appetite for drama.