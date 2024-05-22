Kid Rock Moves Past Boycotting Bud Light, Calls Out These Two Companies: 'We've Got Bigger Targets'

Loading... Loading...

Singer Kid Rock was one of the key figures in a boycott over the beer brand Bud Light, which included shooting beer cans with a gun.

The singer is no longer boycotting Anheuser-Busch InBev BUD. Now, he has his sights set on several other companies.

What Happened: Kid Rock has moved past boycotting Bud Light, which drew criticism from some over its partnership with trans activity Dylan Mulvaney.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Kid Rock shared how he transitioned from making songs about sex, drugs and rock and roll into being more political and a huge supporter of former President Donald Trump.

Among the topics discussed were Kid Rock's boycott of Bud Light. The author notes that during the interview with Kid Rock, the singer is wearing a "This Bud's for You" hat, which is the slogan of Anheuser-Busch InBev-owned Budweiser.

Kid Rock said a drop in Anheuser-Busch InBev's stock price was vindication and the company even reached out to him after his video and calls for a boycott. The singer said that he's moved on from the boycott and the beer company knows they "messed up."

"We've got bigger targets," Kid Rock said.

The singer name-dropped Planet Fitness PLNT, and Ben & Jerry's an ice cream company owned by Unilever UL.

"I don't want to hurt people's jobs and stuff like that when they don't have any dog in the fight, but there's a whole lot of other companies we should be going after."

The callouts come as Planet Fitness has faced calls for boycotts and canceled memberships due to its trans-inclusive policies.

Ben & Jerry's has been targeted by protests over its stance on Israel in the current Middle East conflict.

As Kid Rock targets companies, he references the term of going woke during the interview. The singer also says that other singers like Prince shared their political opinions but aren't known for it today.

"Prince is known for ‘Purple Rain.' I'm known for shooting up Bud Light cans!"

Why It's Important: With a large following, Kid Rock's voice on which companies he supports and doesn't support can be influential. The singer's strong relationship with Trump, who he calls his "bestie."

The article highlights the shift made in Kid Rock's music, lyrics and messages to his supporters. One example referenced was Woodstock '99 when Kid Rock said the most political he would get was name-dropping Monica Lewinsky and Bill Clinton.

Before becoming a key Trump supporter, Kid Rock met Bill Clinton, played at a Barack Obama event and supported Mitt Romney in the 2012 election.

Kid Rock's 2022 album "Bad Reputation" served as one of the main crossovers of the singer into full-blown politics with songs talking about fake news, snowflakes, participation trophies and the COVID-19 pandemic.

His songs also targeted Anthony Fauci and President Joe Biden.

Fans expecting Kid Rock to sing about Planet Fitness and Ben & Jerry's on an upcoming album might be disappointed as his next album takes a break from politics.

