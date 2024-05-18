Rapper Kid Rock Drives In To Live Concert In Texas On Custom Cybertruck Resembling General Lee

Loading... Loading...

American singer-songwriter Kid Rock arrived at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Friday for a live concert on the truck bed of an orange-wrapped Cybertruck, reminiscent of General Lee from The Dukes of Hazzard television series.

What Happened: The rapper performed at AT&T on Friday as part of the Kid Rock’s Rock N Rodeo; a reimagined Rodeo event produced by Professional Bull Riders (PBR) in partnership with Kid Rock.

The rapper, known for “Bawitdaba,” “All Summer Long,” and “Cowboy,” performed for a crowd of over 23,000 people at the event.

He rode in for the concert on an orange Cybertruck with ’01’ marking on the door, marking a stark resemblance to the General Lee car from The Dukes of Hazzard television series. General Lee, an orange 1969 Dodge Charger manufactured by Chrysler, gained popularity as part of the late 1950s television series where it performed several stunts and police chases.

Why It Matters: In an interview with Joe Rogan earlier this year, Kid Rock said that he “loves” Tesla CEO Elon Musk and requested a free Cybertruck. The rapper said that he would purchase the vehicle if he liked it and wrap it in gold or camouflage.

Musk, however, has previously clarified that nobody gets a discount on Tesla vehicles, including himself.

Kid Rock is not the only celebrity to have taken delivery of the Cybertruck. The long list of celebrity Cybertruck owners reportedly includes socialite Kim Kardashian, singer Lady Gaga, songwriter Pharrell Williams, tennis star Serena Williams, basketball player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, singer Justin Bieber, television host Jay Leno, and music power couple Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

Photo via Shutterstock