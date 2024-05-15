Amazon Betting On Game Shows For Streaming Growth: MrBeast, Travis Kelce, Pop Culture Jeopardy And More

Loading... Loading...

Leading e-commerce company Amazon.com Inc AMZN showed off its Prime Video streaming platform during the recent upfront presentation for advertisers.

While the company highlighted upcoming movies and television series, an emphasis was also put on game shows.

What Happened: Amazon Prime Video has one of the largest content libraries when it comes to streaming platforms and the library will continue to grow with new shows and movies.

Amazon announced several upcoming series that should have game show fans excited.

Prime Video is getting a new version of one of the most well-known game shows of all time. "Pop Culture Jeopardy!" marks the first spin-off of the game show for a major streaming service, according to Variety.

A sports version and rock and roll version of Jeopardy! previously aired on other networks. This new show will combine elements of both.

From Sony Group Corp SONY, the new series will focus on film, television, music and sports, according to the report.

Differing from the original "Jeopardy!" the new version could feature teams based on comments from Amazon.

"With a team-based approach and pop-culture focus, our global Prime Video customers will exclusively experience this innovative spin on Jeopardy! while testing their knowledge on topics that both define and transcend generations," Amazon MGM Studios' Head of AVOD originals unscripted and targeted programming Lauren Anderson said.

No host has been announced for "Pop Culture Jeopardy!"

Amazon also announced "Buy It Now" and "Wish List Games," two new game shows that will tie in the Amazon.com e-commerce platform.

JB Smoove will host "Buy It Now" and Nick Cannon will serve as host of "Wish List Games."

On "Buy It Now," entrepreneurs will try to convince a live studio audience of 100 people and a panel of business experts that their items should be added to Amazon.

"Wish List Games" will see contestants playing for the chance to win items on their Amazon wish list.

Why It's Important: Amazon's bet on game shows could help cross-promote its e-commerce platform while also building the content library and chance for advertising partners.

"With the chance to win cash, prizes, or simply notoriety, competition and game series are the ultimate wish fulfillment," Anderson said, as shared by Variety.

The new game show announcements follow Amazon previously announcing a new updated version of "Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?" Titled "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?" the new Prime Video game show will be hosted by NFL star Travis Kelce.

Amazon announced this week that celebrities on the game show will include comedians Natasha Leggero, Nicole Byer, Nikki Glaser and Ron Funches. Former NFL players Chad Ochocinco and Ryan Fitzpatrick will also appear on the game show.

Prime Video will also be the home of "Beast Games," a new game show from content creator and YouTube superstar MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson.

“Big news gamers I’m going to be filming the largest game show in history and releasing it on Prime Video! Over 1,000 contestants, $5,000,000 prize, and many other world records,” MrBeast said.

MrBeast said the show would be the largest in game show history with the most contestants, biggest sets and biggest cash prize. The YouTuber said the streaming show will be around 20x his normal videos.

A first episode or what MrBeast called episode 0.5/prelude, will air on YouTube first before the series airs on Prime Video.

“I need everyone to watch it. I just want people to enjoy it.”

While Amazon doesn't break out the number of Prime Video subscribers it has, the segment remains a key growth focus as it has often helped with growing Amazon Prime subscriptions. Increased monetization efforts by placing ads on Prime Video could also be supported with the new show launches.

Photo: MrBeast by Nick Rewind via Wikimedia Commons