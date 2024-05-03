'Star Wars' Actor Mark Hamill Makes Surprise White House Appearance, Coins Biden 'Joe-B-Wan Kenobi'

Loading... Loading...

Mark Hamill, the iconic actor known for his portrayal of Luke Skywalker in the "Star Wars" franchise, made an unexpected appearance at the White House press room on Friday, giving President Joe Biden a Star Wars-inspired nickname.

What Happened: Hamill, during his surprise visit to the White House press room, dubbed Biden “Joe-B-Wan Kenobi,” a playful nod to the ‘Star Wars’ character Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Hamill, who was sporting sunglasses, began his address by asking the reporters if they had “Mark Hamill will lead the press briefing” on their bingo cards.

He then shared his experience of meeting Biden in the Oval Office, where he was given a pair of aviator glasses. When he asked if he could call the president “Joe-B-Wan Kenobi,” Biden agreed. Hamill also praised Biden’s work, calling him the "most legislatively successful president in my lifetime."

Hamill went on to add "I don't have to go through the list — the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the PACT Act, the CHIPS Act, all of that — Inflation. Fifteen million jobs. Look, it's all good."

This isn’t Hamill’s first visit to the White House. He had previously been to the Carter and Obama administrations but had never been invited to the Oval Office. This visit, he said, was particularly special.

Why It Matters: Hamill’s visit to the White House comes at a crucial time in U.S. politics. The 2024 presidential election is shaping up to be a tight race, with Biden and former President Donald Trump tied in the latest poll.

This visit, along with Biden’s recent agreement to debate Trump, could potentially influence public opinion and voter sentiment.

Meanwhile, in a recent candid interview with radio host Howard Stern, President Biden revealed his thoughts of suicide following the tragic death of his first wife and daughter. "I used to sit there and just think, ‘I'm going to take out a bottle of scotch,' I'm going to just drink it and get drunk,’" Biden said.

