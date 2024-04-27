Joe Biden Reverses Stance, Agrees To Debate Ex-President Ahead Of 2024 Rematch: 'Trump Makes Fun Of Me'

Loading... Loading...

In a surprising turn of events, Joe Biden has expressed his willingness to engage in a debate with Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 general election, a stark contrast to his previous reservations.

What Happened: In an interview with radio host Howard Stern on Friday, President Biden stated his readiness to debate Trump. This marks a shift from his earlier stance, where he said his participation depends on Trump’s “behavior,” reported Bloomberg.

“I am, somewhere. I don't know when. I'm happy to debate him,” Biden said.

Trump, the presumptive GOP nominee, had previously expressed his willingness to debate Biden under any circumstances. “I am calling for Debates, ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE! The Debates can be run by the Corrupt DNC, or their subsidiary, the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD),” he said last month.

However, the Republican National Committee had announced that their nominee would not participate in debates hosted by the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates, citing bias.

During the interview, Biden also criticized Trump’s support for the individuals who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and his reported comments mocking fallen U.S. soldiers. He expressed his readiness to confront Trump on these issues on a debate stage.

“Trump makes fun of me,” Biden said, describing Trump as the kind of individual “you wish you could have got in the neighborhood and meet head-to-head.”

Why It Matters: The 2024 presidential election is shaping up to be a highly competitive race, with both Biden and Trump emerging as frontrunners, as indicated by the betting odds. The election is expected to be a close contest, with swing states showing a tight race between the two candidates.

Meanwhile, Trump’s financial situation has been under scrutiny, with the former president facing a hefty fine for fraud charges. His ability to repay the fine has been questioned, with some speculating whether his crypto investments could help him settle the debt.

According to Real Clear Politics, at the national level, Trump held 44.8% support among voters, While Biden trailed with 44.5% support.

