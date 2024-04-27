Biden Reveals Personal Struggles After First Wife's Death: 'Let Me Just Go To The Delaware Memorial And Jump'

Loading... Loading...

Content Warning: This article discusses a news story involving suicidal thoughts. Please be mindful as you proceed.

In a candid interview with radio host Howard Stern, President Joe Biden revealed his thoughts of suicide following the tragic death of his first wife and daughter. The interview, which was not on Biden’s public schedule, also touched on lighter topics like his time in law school and his personal life.

What Happened: In the interview, Biden opened up about his struggles after the death of his wife, Neilia, and 13-month-old daughter, Naomi. He admitted to having thoughts of suicide, even considering jumping from the Delaware Memorial Bridge.

“I used to sit there and just think, ‘I’m going to take out a bottle of scotch,’ I’m going to just drink it and get drunk,'” Biden said.

“I just thought about it; you don’t need to be crazy to commit suicide. If you’ve been to the top of the mountain, you think it’s never going to be there again. I thought, ‘Let me just go to the Delaware Memorial [Bridge] and jump.'”

Biden also encouraged those who are struggling to seek therapy. The interview, which lasted for about an hour, covered various aspects of Biden’s life, including his time in law school and his personal life.

Why It Matters: The interview provides a rare glimpse into the personal struggles of the President, shedding light on the impact of personal tragedy.

This comes at a time when Biden is facing a challenging political landscape, with a close race expected between him and former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

Despite the personal challenges, Biden has been actively engaging with the public, using nontraditional avenues like the Stern interview to connect with voters.

This approach aligns with his administration’s strategy to reach voters where they are as he takes on Trump, as highlighted by former Democratic Senate aide Paul Tencher in a post on the social platform X.

