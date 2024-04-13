Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Line Up New Projects With Netflix: Here's What The Shows Are About

Loading... Loading...

No stranger to partnerships with streaming platforms, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back with more content, helping a streaming company they've partnered with previously.

What Happened: Streaming giant Netflix Inc NFLX has two new projects that involve the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which could help boost its already massive subscriber base.

Markle will star in a non-fiction series centered on cooking, gardening and entertaining, according to a report from Deadline. The deal is part of a 2020 deal signed between Netflix and Archewell Productions, a company founded by Meghan and Harry.

The series will be produced by The Intellectual Property Corporation, which is owned by Sony Group Corp SONY. The company previously worked on "The D'Amelio Show" for Hulu and "Leah Remini: Scientology & the Aftermath" for A&E.

Showrunner Leah Hariton previously worked on HBO Max's "Selena + Chef," a cooking show with Selena Gomez.

Netflix will also have a series about the sport of professional polo, including footage from the U.S. Open Polo Championship. The series will explore the popular global sport, which Prince Harry has played for years.

Harry will serve as one of the producers on the polo show and is expected to appear in at least a cameo.

Both shows are in the early stages of production and remain untitled according to the report.

Why It's Important: The "Harry & Meghan" docuseries launched on Netflix in December 2022 with six episodes and saw millions of viewers.

Under their partnership with Netflix, the royal duo are expected to work on more projects. Last year, the couple acquired the movie rights to "Meet Me At The Lake," a novel, via Archewell Productions.

Meghan and Harry had a previous exclusive podcast deal with Spotify Technology SPOT that ended in June 2023. Markle signed a new podcast deal with Lemonada Media earlier this year.

While their exit from royal duties with the British Royal Family has generated plenty of buzz and has some people uninterested in the couple, many fans around the world continue to tune into projects from the duo.

Netflix could have more feature hits under their partnership with Meghan and Harry.

