From 'Megxit' To 'Pod-exit': The Sussexes' Spotify Podcast Dream Hits A Sour Note

Spotify Technology's SPOT royal podcast partnership with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry comes to an end.

What Happened: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have bid farewell to their podcast partnership with Spotify, as the streaming giant and Archewell Audio, the couple’s audio production company, have decided to part ways after more than two years of collaboration, reported The Wall Street Journal.

“Archetypes” enjoyed a successful premiere last August, quickly climbing Spotify’s charts to become one of the most-listened-to podcasts.

With celebrity guests such as Trevor Noah, Mindy Kaling, Mariah Carey, Serena Williams and Paris Hilton, the show garnered significant attention.

However, despite its initial success, discussions surrounding a second season of “Archetypes” ultimately stalled and Spotify reportedly notified the production team that the show would not move forward.

While Markle’s podcast venture with Spotify did not meet the productivity benchmarks required to receive the full payout from the reported $20 million overall deal, representatives from the talent agency WME, which has signed Markle, affirmed her commitment to developing more content for the “Archetypes” audience on another platform, the report noted.

Why It's Important: Since stepping back from their roles in the British royal family and relocating to the U.S., Markle and Harry have pursued content deals with various platforms.

Netflix, Inc. NFLX released their docuseries “Harry & Meghan” in late 2022, providing an intimate look into their relationship and the events leading to their departure from the royal family.

Prince Harry published his memoir earlier this year, in which he made some startling claims. shedding light on personal experiences within the royal family and the media’s treatment of his wife.

