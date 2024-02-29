Jay-Z, Beyoncé Personalize Their Cybertruck: Elon Musk Reacts

Loading... Loading...

Electric vehicle leader Tesla Inc TSLA began deliveries of its highly anticipated Cybertruck pickup truck in November 2023 at a company event.

Over one million people reserved a Cybertruck and many are eagerly awaiting delivery of the Tesla vehicle, including some celebrities.

What Happened: One of the first celebrities to welcome a Cybertruck was Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who has been seen riding around in his new electric vehicle with his wife, Serena Williams.

Others have spotted Pharrell Williams, Jay Leno and other celebrities driving their Cybertrucks.

An Instagram post from RocNation's Lenny Santiago recently showed off a Cybertruck owned by rapper and businessman Jay-Z, also known as Shawn Carter. Jay-Z founded the entertainment company RocNation and was tagged in the post.

Tesla influencer Sawyer Merritt shared the photo on X, formerly known as Twitter, highlighting Jay-Z and Beyoncé owning a Cybertruck.

"Looks like Jay-Z and Beyonce have taken delivery of a Cybertruck. He wrapped it matte black," Merritt tweeted.

The post by Merritt caught the attention of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who added a one-word reply of "Nice."

Related Link: Tesla Q4 Earnings Highlights: Revenue Miss, EPS Miss, Model Y A Global Bestseller, Next-Gen Vehicle Update And More

Why It's Important: Owners of Cybertruck can pay a premium to get their vehicle in several different color options or add wraps to the vehicle for more color options.

The vehicle uses stainless steel and are silver unless upgrades to color or wraps are done.

Tesla spends minimally on advertising and continues to count on word of mouth and strong brand awareness to increase market share and sales.

Having several celebrities purchase Cybertrucks doesn't hurt the potential brand awareness of the new electric pickup truck.

Read Next: Elon Musk Wanted Cybertruck To Be Stainless Steel, ‘Cool’ And Different Than Other Trucks: ‘We’re Not Doing A Traditional Boring Truck’

Photo: Courtesy Tesla