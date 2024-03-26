Elon Musk Vs. Mark Zuckerberg 'Would Have Been The Biggest Fight Ever Done,' Says UFC's Dana White

Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's possible "cage match" talks last year had, if materialized, would have been the "biggest fight ever done," according to UFC CEO Dana White.

What Happened: Speaking on the Lex Fridman Podcast which was posted on YouTube on Monday, White was asked if he really thought the fight between Musk and Zuckerberg would have been good.

In response, White immediately said, " It would've been the biggest fight ever done."

When Fridman pressed further, the UFC President said that many people talk back and forth or file lawsuits against each other. Still, these two tech titans were "literally talking about facing each other in the Octagon and fighting."

He went on to say that both Musk and Zuckerberg come from a business background that is deemed "geeky." White said, "They're tech nerds. They're this, they're that. These are two dudes that were willing to throw down and fight."

White then said that he was taking the entire debacle seriously. "I had projections, I had numbers. I was looking at venues. I was on the phone with the f***ing coliseum in Italy. You name it, I was in it," he said, adding, "These guys were serious. And this was something that was really going to happen."

Why It's Important: The entire conversation started with rumors about Meta Platforms Inc. launching "Twitter rival," which started peaking in June. Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022.

Although, news about Zuckerberg's Meta scheming to take away Twitter’s “bread and butter,” had already been reported in December 2022, but it was the time when rumors about Threads were getting stronger.

In one comment on X, formerly Twitter, Musk said that such a platform, referring to Threads, would grant Meta CEO exclusive control over the Earth.

It was this tweet that prompted a user to caution the Tesla CEO about Zuckerberg's newfound martial arts skills, to which Musk responded with his now-famous words, "I'm up for a cage match if he is lol."

Meta launched Threads in July 2023, which gained 100 million users in just five days of its launch.

However, after much back and forth, Zuckerberg in August said that Musk isn't serious about the fight and that it’s time to "move on" considering the tech billionaire's reluctance to confirm a date.

Photos by Kathy Hutchins and Alexandros Michailidis on Shutterstock