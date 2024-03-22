Is A New Lady Gaga Album On The Horizon? An Instagram Post Provides A Hint

Loading... Loading...

Lady Gaga is likely recording new music, according to Billboard. The music publication interpreted the pop star's recent Instagram Stories post as a clue.

The "Born This Way" singer uploaded an image of audio waves to her profile on Meta Platforms Inc's META social media network.

Despite no official confirmation on an album or release date, fans have been eagerly anticipating fresh material since her last album, "Chromatica," released in 2020.

However, Gaga has been occupied with various projects over the past three years, notably relaunching her Haus Labs makeup brand, which has gained significant attention on TikTok.

Gaga has also been involved in diverse artistic endeavors, including a starring role in "Joker: Folie à Deux," in which she prepared extensively for the part of Harley Quinn.

Filming wrapped in April 2023.

Additionally, Gaga — whose real name is Stefani Germanotta — has been engaged in philanthropic work and editing a film related to her "Chromatica Ball" tour.

Despite her multifaceted commitments, Gaga recently announced a return to the stage with eight shows scheduled at the Dolby Live theater at Park MGM between June 19 and July 6.

Notably, she has also performed at private events and made appearances, such as a Fortnite gig during the 2024 Fortnite Festival in February.

