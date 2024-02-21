MrBeast Spends 15 Hours Restocking His Candy Bars At Walmart, Target: 'I Should Chill For A Bit'

Loading... Loading...

James Donaldson, widely known as the popular YouTuber MrBeast, has recently been involved in an incident where he visited Walmart WMT stores to address issues of his candy bars' availability.

What Happened: MrBeast's empire extends beyond content creation. It also includes Feastables, a line of chocolate candy bars initially exclusive to Walmart. However, fans have reported encountering empty shelves at the retailer, prompting MrBeast's intervention.

"I spent 15 hours yesterday visiting Walmarts/Targets and seeing if they had inventory in the back and helping them put it out," the content creator posted on X on Feb. 20.

MrBeast continued: "This store was doing 0 sales and when I visited it had 0 product on shelf. I found these in the backroom and had them scan them in/I placed them on the shelf. The store then started selling a bar an hour haha."

The 25-year-old online personality, recognized for his eccentric charity videos and entrepreneurial ventures, revealed that the real reason behind his intervention on Walmart and Target Corp. TGT was that he had "tons of Feastables promo planned." However, he didn't want to "send people to stores if shelves are empty."

Finally, MrBeast concluded that he "should chill on the promo for a bit to not waste people’s time."

While Donaldson's actions may appear proactive, some aspects raise eyebrows. Access to stock areas is typically restricted to employees, making his intrusion unconventional, albeit permitted due to his celebrity status.

Moreover, his imposition on store workers to restock his product immediately disregards established stocking procedures and employee schedules.

