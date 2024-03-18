Trump Says Jimmy Kimmel Is 'Even Dumber Than I Thought,' For Reading His Critique At Oscars: 'All He Had To Do Is Keep His Mouth Shut'

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump has once again aimed at The ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, calling him “even dumber than I thought.”

What Happened: During an interview with Fox News's "MediaBuzz" on Sunday, Trump addressed his long-standing feud with Kimmel. The former president cited Kimmel’s poor ratings and his own criticism of Kimmel’s hosting skills during the 96th annual Academy Awards as reasons for the ongoing spat. The Hill reported the interview.

Trump’s latest jab comes after Kimmel’s response to the former president’s critique of his hosting skills at the Oscars. Kimmel read Trump’s criticism during the awards show, which went viral on social media.

Trump expressed surprise at Kimmel’s decision to read his post, especially just before the Academy Award for Best Picture was announced. He claimed that Kimmel was advised not to read the post, which Kimmel confirmed after the show.

See Also: If You Invested $1000 In Vivek Ramaswamy-Founded Roivant When He Declared Presidential Bid, Here’s How Much You’d Have Now

“Now the big story is that they all begged him not to do it…‘don't do it.' He probably stupidly, you know he had to act in a short period of time, like minutes, right? He had minutes because he's on air. He sees this thing and he wants to go out there and he wants to, I guess confront me and so…he ends up reading my Truth," Trump said. "I said, ‘this guy's even dumber than I thought.' The thing went viral, it's been all over the world now and all he had to do is keep his mouth shut.”

Trump and Kimmel have been publicly criticizing each other for years, with Kimmel frequently making jokes about the former president, who responds on social media.

Why It Matters: The ongoing feud between Trump and Kimmel has been a source of entertainment for many. Kimmel, who has been an outspoken critic of Trump, has often used his platform to mock the former president. This has led to a series of back-and-forth jabs between the two, with Kimmel’s response to Trump’s criticism at the Oscars being the latest in the saga.

This is not the first time Kimmel has made headlines for his comments about Trump. In February, he criticized the appointment of Lara Trump to a senior role at the Republican National Committee amid her father-in-law’s ongoing legal battles. Kimmel has also previously highlighted the double standards of some Trump supporters in a segment of his show.

Trump, on the other hand, has not shied away from responding to Kimmel’s comments. In February, he went on a bizarre rant about water conservation, which Kimmel humorously criticized on his show.

Read Next: Trump Vs. Biden: Which Candidate Is Losing Ground?

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.