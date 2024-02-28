After Trump's Rant On Water Conservation, Jimmy Kimmel Wants To Pay 'So Much Money' Just To Watch Ex-President 'Load A Dishwasher'

Loading... Loading...

Jimmy Kimmel, the late-night talk show host, has taken a swipe at former President Donald Trump’s latest odd fixation on water conservation, which he humorously says the ex-president is “against.”

What Happened: Kimmel, on Tuesday, ridiculed Trump’s bizarre off-topic discussion on water during a phone interview, reported HuffPost.

“He goes from screaming about issues Americans actually do care about to yelling about things that don't even exist,” Kimmel said, before rolling audio of Trump’s laundry-related ramblings.

"For a man who has never done his own laundry he is very concerned about this washing," Kimmel said.

"You think this man of the people has ever loaded a washing machine? Or a dryer? Or washed a dish? Or rinsed anything other than his filthy boxers in a hotel sink to get the smell of hooker off? Not a chance!"

Kimmel then humorously suggested a reality TV show featuring Trump as the star, stating that he would pay “so much money” to “watch Trump load a dishwasher.”

Why It Matters: Trump’s continued presence in the public eye and his potential impact on future elections have been a subject of significant interest. A recent poll showed that despite the legal challenges Trump faces, he maintained a slender lead over the incumbent Joe Biden in a hypothetical two-way matchup. With the 2024 presidential election shaping up to be a battle between Trump and Biden, Kimmel’s comedic critique of Trump’s offbeat rants could offer a lighthearted perspective on the potentially serious political landscape.

Trump’s ongoing public statements have also sparked discussions about the mental fitness of both him and Biden. Jon Stewart recently criticized both presidents’ mental fitness, adding an additional layer of complexity to the upcoming election.

Photo via Shutterstock

