From The Oscars To The Stock Market: How Music Shaped the Night As Billie Eilish, Mark Ronson, Robbie Robertson Took Center Stage

Amidst the star-studded affair of the 96th Academy Awards, one undeniable truth echoed throughout the night: music is the heartbeat of cinema.

The biggest winner on March 10 was Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” which was nominated for 13 awards and took home seven Oscars, including Best Motion Picture of the Year. But the score written for the film, by Swedish-born Ludwig Göransson, helped to leave a lasting impression on viewers long after the credits rolled. For Göransson’s ability to weave intricate compositions, enhancing the audience’s emotional connection to the story, he took home the award for Best Original Score.

Although “Oppenheimer” won the most Oscars of the night, it was undeniable that the spotlight belonged to “Barbie.” For the movie, Billy Eilish and Finneas won best original song for “What Was I Made For,” and their performance at the event made it clear that without these captivating songs in movies, the silver screen would lack the very soul that stirs our emotions and fuels our imaginations.

Ryan Gosling’s Oscar-nominated performance of “I’m Just Ken,” which was written by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt for the movie “Barbie” stood out as perhaps the most epic performance from the 2024 Academy Awards soundtrack, offering a moment of pure joy and entertainment that showcased Gosling’s charisma.

Music and The Stock Market

The performers and music award winners at the Oscars hold more than just talent. They also hold connections to various publicly traded companies that shape the entertainment landscape.

Billy Eilish and Finneas are a part of Universal Music Group’s family of artists. Jon Batiste, who performed "It Never Went Away" from the movie “American Symphony” at the award show, is signed to Verve Label Group, a division of Universal. Batiste’s song was nominated for Best Original Song alongside Eilish and Finneas’ winning tune.

Iconic songwriter Diane Warren, who like Batiste was nominated for Best Original Song for “The Fire Inside” from the film “Flamin Hot,” which was performed by Becky G, is also linked to Universal Music Group. Becky G, is associated with Sony Music Entertainment, a subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation SONY

Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" from Apple, Inc AAPL was nominated for 10 awards at the event, including in the categories of Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score) and Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song). The nomination in the first category was for Robbie Robertson’s score in the film. The composer, songwriter and musician died Aug. 9 at age 80.

A Way To Invest In Music

MUSQ Global Music Industry ETF MUSQ provides concentrated exposure to the complete music ecosystem, covering streaming, content and distribution, live music events and ticketing, satellite and broadcast radio, equipment and technology, and artificial intelligence.

The fund holds multiple stocks that encompass the variety of companies and technologies the music industry is dependent upon including Amazon.com, Inc AMZN, weighted at 7.85%, Apple, weighted at 6.19%, Sony, weighted at 3.47% and Universal, which is weighted at 2.85%.

