'Oppenheimer' Scoops The 96th Academy Awards With 7 Oscars: Emma Stone Lands Second Actress Award For 'Poor Things'

“Oppenheimer” was the big winner at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday, scooping up seven Oscars from its 13 nominations.

The biopic about the “father of the atomic bomb” and his role in the Manhattan Project, won the Oscar for Best Picture, with Christopher Nolan winning Best Director and Cillian Murphy, Best Actor in a Leading Role, with Robert Downey Jr. winning Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

Its other accolades were for Best Score, Best Cinematography and Best Editing.

The second-best performing film, with three wins, was “Poor Things,” the “Frankenstein”-inspired story, based on the novel by Alasdair Grey, which provided Emma Stone with her second Best Actress in a Leading Role Oscar following the one she received for “La La Land” at the 2017 awards.

Other notable winners included Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Best Actress in a Supporting Role, in the comedy-drama “The Holdovers.” “Barbie,” despite its seven nominations, won only for Best Original Song — “What Was I Made For?” by Billie Eilish and Johnnie Burn.

Meanwhile, the writing awards went to Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Best Original Screenplay, for “Anatomy Of A Fall,” while Best Adapted Screenplay was won by Cord Jefferson for “American Fiction.”

Market Reaction

Film production and TV streaming services got a post-awards lift on stock exchanges in hopes their subscriptions and box office takings will be boosted.

Paramount Global PARA climbed 6.4%, while Warner Bros Discovery Inc. WBD gained 4.7% and Fox Corp FOX added 4.4%.

Walt Disney Co DIS which, through its various subsidiaries and tie-ins earned a total 20 nominations, including “Oppenheimer,” “Poor Things” and “Barbie,” gained 2%.

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund XLC, an exchange-traded fund that tracks the media sector, was flat.

Full list of 2024 winners

Best picture: “Oppenheimer”

“Oppenheimer” Best director: Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer” Best actress: Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things” Best actor : Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”

: Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer” Best supporting actress : Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers” Best supporting actor: Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer” Best original screenplay : Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, “Anatomy of a Fall”

: Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, “Anatomy of a Fall” Best adapted screenplay : Cord Jefferson, “American Fiction”

: Cord Jefferson, “American Fiction” Best animated feature: “The Boy and the Heron”

“The Boy and the Heron” Best animated short: “War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John Lennon and Yoko Ono”

“War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John Lennon and Yoko Ono” Best international feature : “The Zone of Interest” (U.K.)

: “The Zone of Interest” (U.K.) Best documentary feature: “20 Days in Mariupol”

“20 Days in Mariupol” Best documentary short : “The Last Repair Shop”

: “The Last Repair Shop” Best live action short: “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” Best score : Ludwig Göransson, “Oppenheimer”

: Ludwig Göransson, “Oppenheimer” Best original song: Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”

Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie” Best sound: Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn, “The Zone of Interest”

Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn, “The Zone of Interest” Best production design : James Price, Shona Heath and Zsuzsa Mihalek, “Poor Things”

: James Price, Shona Heath and Zsuzsa Mihalek, “Poor Things” Best cinematography : Hoyte van Hoytema, “Oppenheimer”

: Hoyte van Hoytema, “Oppenheimer” Best makeup and hairstyling : Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston, “Poor Things”

: Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston, “Poor Things” Best costume design : Holly Waddington, “Poor Things”

: Holly Waddington, “Poor Things” Best editing: Jennifer Lame, “Oppenheimer”

Jennifer Lame, “Oppenheimer” Best visual effects: Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima, “Godzilla Minus One”

