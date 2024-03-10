IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond Praised By 'Oppenheimer' Co-Producer Emma Thomas During Oscar Acceptance Speech

Loading... Loading...

The Oscar-winning producer of “Oppenheimer,” Emma Thomas, expressed her gratitude to IMAX Corp IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond during her acceptance speech at the 96th Academy Awards.

What Happened: Thomas, who co-produced the movie “Oppenheimer,” delivered the final speech of the evening as she accepted the award for Best Picture. She took the opportunity to acknowledge the cast, crew, her husband, director Christopher Nolan, and IMAX CEO Gelfond.

“The reason this movie is the movie it was was Chris Nolan,” she said.

“He's singular, he's brilliant … and I'm so grateful for you.”

Why It Matters: Thomas’ acknowledgment of Gelfond comes at a time when IMAX has been making significant strides in the film industry. The company recently secured a major win with the release of “Dune: Part Two,” which contributed to a surge in the company’s stock.

IMAX’s success with “Dune: Part Two” has been a significant factor in the company’s recent performance. The film’s global opening weekend brought in over $32 million for IMAX, accounting for 18% of the global box office. This success was a key driver in IMAX’s stock price, which has been on the rise since the film’s release.

Analysts have also pointed to the potential for further growth and expansion for IMAX, with Wedbush analyst Alicia Reese reiterating an Outperform rating on IMAX shares and predicting more high-profile projects and global expansion. This recent success, coupled with the recognition from industry insiders like Thomas, further cements IMAX’s position as a major player in the film industry.

