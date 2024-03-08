Oprah Winfrey To Spotlight Weight Loss Drugs In New TV Special: Will 'Shame, Blame' Come To Drug Companies — Or Could They Get Another Lift?

Loading... Loading...

Legendary television mogul Oprah Winfrey recently announced she was stepping down from the board of directors of WeightWatchers.

The announcement, along with fourth-quarter financial results, sent shares of WeightWatchers parent WW International WW lower last month.

Part of the reason for Winfrey's exit may now be known.

What Happened: Weight loss drugs have been one of the biggest topics globally over the past year, leading to increased share prices for several pharmaceutical companies cashing in on the craze.

Winfrey hopes to shed more light on weight loss drugs and their potential positives and negatives based on her own personal experiences and medical experts.

A television special titled "An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution" was recorded by the television host in front of a live studio audience and includes interviews from medical experts, Variety reports.

The hour-long special will air on ABC, a unit of Walt Disney Co DIS on March 18 at 8 p.m. ET. The special will also be available on streaming platform Hulu the following day.

"It is a very personal topic for me and for the hundreds of millions of people impacted around the globe who have for years struggled with weight and obesity," Winfrey said in a statement. "This special will bring together medical experts, leaders in the space and people in the day-to-day struggle to talk about health equity and obesity with the intention to ultimately release the shame, judgment and stigma surrounding weight."

According to the report from Variety, topics addressed in the special include who weight loss drugs are intended, who can receive weight loss drugs and what are the short-term and long-term side effects from weight loss drugs.

"We are thrilled to work with Oprah and the voices she has assembled to open a dialogue that destigmatizes and educates viewers on the important and polarizing topic of weight loss," Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich said.

Related Link: Weight Loss Drugs Wegovy, Ozempic Gain Traction With Millennials, High Earners: New Survey Results

Why It's Important: Weight loss drug stocks could be in the spotlight for the television special.

Novo Nordisk A/S NVO is the company behind Ozempic and Wegovy. Shares of the company are up 85% in the last year and over 400% in the past five years. The company is now valued at around $595 billion, ranking 12th among public companies globally.

Eli Lilly And Co LLY is behind Mounjaro. Shares of the company are up 145% in the last year and over 500% in the past five years. The company is now valued at $724 billion, ranking 10th among public companies globally.

Loading... Loading...

Given the topics mentioned above, there is the possibility that weight loss drugs get a positive spotlight, but also caution on who should be taking them and the potential side effects that could scare people away.

Winfrey is widely regarded as one of the top talk show hosts of all time and her specials often generate millions of viewers, setting up a potential win for Disney and putting a watch on weight loss drug stocks.

The special comes after Winfrey stepped down from the WeightWatchers board after around 10 years and after acquiring 10% in the company.

Winfrey admitted to People magazine in December that she had taken weight loss drugs, but did not name which medication she took.

"The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for," Winfrey told People.

Read Next: Cannabis With Ozempic, Wegovy, Other Weight-Loss Drugs: Here’s What You Need To Know If You’re Combining Them

Photo: Shutterstock