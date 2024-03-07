Cannabis With Ozempic, Wegovy, Other Weight-Loss Drugs: Here's What You Need To Know If You're Combining Them

Loading... Loading...

A new study found that the interaction between cannabis and popular weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy can have an impact on a common test known as a gastric emptying scan, used to evaluate patients with gastrointestinal complaints.

With the increased popularity of weight-loss treatments and cannabis consumption, physicians need to be more aware of their side effects when performing gastric emptying scans, according to research published in the Journal of Nuclear Medicine Technology.

What's It All About?

While past research suggested cannabis can slow gut movement, recent findings indicate potential benefits for patients with gastroparesis, which is a condition that affects the normal spontaneous movement of the muscles in your stomach, essentially slowing or stopping food movement through the digestive tract.

The study also looked at the Glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists, such as Ozempic and Wegovy, produced by Novo Nordisk NVO for diabetes management and weight loss. Concerns have emerged regarding their potential to delay stomach emptying and mimic symptoms of gastroparesis. This can complicate diagnosis, as the medications themselves might be causing the very issue they’re meant to rule out.

"Gastric emptying scintigraphy remains the primary imaging modality for evaluating symptoms of gastroparesis such as abdominal pain, bloating, nausea, loss of appetite, and more," said Rutger S. Gunther, MD, MPH, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences Bethesda, Maryland, who is one of the study authors. "Understanding the effects of cannabis and weight loss drugs on gut motility — that is the movement of food throughout the body — is essential for nuclear medicine providers."

Study authors suggest patients should be assessed for symptoms of gastroparesis before starting treatment with GLP-1 therapy. If symptoms are present, a gastric emptying test may be necessary before starting treatment. If symptoms develop while on the medication, it should be temporarily stopped to determine if they resolve, say the researchers.

Gunther cautioned doctors, healthcare professionals and medical staff to be aware of the potential gut-related side effects of these widely used weight-loss medications as well as cannabis. "Physicians, health care providers, and medical staff caring for patients who use cannabis or GLP-1 RA weight loss drugs should be familiar with the gastric side effects of these popular therapeutic agents."

