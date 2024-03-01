Rihanna To Earn Whopping $9M For Performing At Pre-Wedding Party Of India's Richest Man's Son

Loading... Loading...

This story was first published on the Benzinga India portal.

Renowned pop star Rihanna has landed in Jamnagar, India, ahead of her performance at the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Images and clips of the singer have begun to circulate on various social media channels. Anant is the son of India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani.

According to an India Today report, Rihanna's performance fee approximates between $8 million and $9 million. The report also revealed that the singer will be presenting a medley of her hits, including the fan-favorite, "Diamonds".

A significant chunk of the expenses is reportedly allocated for transportation of her stage equipment and costumes for her and her backup performers.

The pre-nuptial festivities for Anant and Radhika are set to kick off on Friday and will continue through Sunday. The event is expected to attract a host of celebrities from Bollywood, sports figures, politicians, and business tycoons.

Rihanna was spotted at the Jamnagar airport on Thursday, with videos of her extensive luggage being moved from the airport to the event venue making rounds on social media. The singer's team had arrived in Jamnagar a day earlier.

A snippet of Rihanna's rehearsal has also found its way onto social media platforms.

In addition to Rihanna, the event will feature performances by Indian artists such as Diljit Dosanjh, Ajay-Atul, Arijit Singh, and others. Illusionist David Blaine is also expected to perform.

Guests have reportedly received a detailed dress code planner and a visual mood board for each theme along with their invitations.

The guest list includes Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and others. Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates are also expected to attend the ceremonies.

Anant and Radhika were engaged at a traditional Gol Dhana ceremony in Mumbai on January 19, 2023.

