This Tata Stock Made Rekha Jhunjhunwala ₹430 Cr Richer Today
Titan's share price continued to make gains for the second straight session. The Tata Group company has been on a steady run these past few months. In the past six months, the stock has climbed up over 20%.
This LIC-Backed Midcap Stock Has Crashed 15% In 6 Days, Why Analyst Sees Strong 40% Comeback
Shares of Navin Fluorine have been struggling at the bourses ever since its managing director Radhesh R. Welling tendered his resignation. However, analysts at HDFC Securities still hold their bullish stance on the stock.
If You Invest ₹10,000 In Suzlon Today, Here&#39;s How Much You&#39;d Have If Stock Slumps To 52-Week Low
The rise in Suzlon's share price has been the comeback story of the year. The stock has surged up over 250% in the last six months reaching several new record highs. However, what would happen if the stock is not able to complete its comeback story?
Tata Power vs. Adani Power: One-Year Returns In Charts
At the outset of the year, both stocks' performance was sluggish, with both reaching record lows earlier in the year. The following chart shows that both the energy giants experienced a dip at the start of the year and were on a downtrend up until March before slowly bouncing back up.
YouTuber Sourav Joshi Makes ₹80 Lakhs A Month - X Users Debate How
Sharma also highlighted Joshi's content strategy, which includes buying a new car every one to two months and selling the old ones.
Disney&#39;s India Arm Set To Rake In Whopping $480M From Cricket World Cup Ads: Report
Top 10 Richest People In India In October 2023
Here is the latest ranking of 10 richest persons in India in 2023 as per Bloomberg's Billionaires Index, as of January 17.
This Large Cap Stock Made Rekha Jhunjhunwala ₹436 Cr Richer Today
Rekha Jhunjhunwala, saw a significant increase in her wealth today, thanks to the outstanding performance of the Metro Brands stock. The Metro Brands' share price reached a new 52-week high of ₹1,285, surging up over 14% on Tuesday.
If You Invest ₹10,000 In RVNL Today, Here&#39;s How Much You&#39;d Have If Stock Slumps To 52-Week Low
Shares of RVNL have been on a strong bullish trend in the last few months. In the past six months, the stock has surged up over 150%. The stock price surge was majorly backed by the strong inflows of orders throughout the year.
This Tata Stock Made Rekha Jhunjhunwala ₹79 Cr Richer Today
Rekha Jhunjhunwala experienced a significant boost in her net worth today, thanks to the surge in the Tata Motors share price. Tata Motor's share price surged up over 2% on Friday to hit an intraday high of ₹629.40.
Google, HP Join Forces To Produce Affordable Chromebooks In India
If You Invest ₹10,000 In Adani Power Today, Here&#39;s How Much You&#39;d Have If Stock Slumps To 52-Week Low
The Hindenburg storm hit the Adani Group stocks pretty hard this year. However, one stock that has made a very strong comeback post the Hindenburg report is Adani Power. The stock has not only recovered back to pre-Hindenburg levels but also went on to hit a new 52-week high of ₹409.70 earlier this month.
Lessons From AI Startup Founder Who Got Rejected By VC Firm Accel
Agarwal said his previous venture, Aidetic, had been bootstrapped to over $2 million (₹16.6 crore) in revenue without the help of venture capitalists, adding that it was hard but he was willing to do it again.
If You Invest ₹10,000 In IRFC Today, Here&#39;s What Would Happen If Stock Slumps To Its 52-Week Low
One of the hottest stocks this year has been IRFC. After a period of relative quiet following its listing, the IRFC share price has experienced a remarkable bull run in the stock market this year. Along with other railway-related stocks, IRFC has delivered substantial returns to investors.
Tesla&#39;s Human-Like Robot Says &#39;Namaste&#39;, Users Invite Elon Musk To Build In India
Several users commented on the use of the "namaste", elucidating its use in the context of Indian culture. Others even welcomed Tesla to build in India.
If You Invested ₹1 lakh In This iPhone Retailer Instead Of Buying The iPhone 14, Here&#39;s How Much You&#39;d Have Today
People are lining up outside Apple stores in India to get their hands on the latest iPhone15. Stores in Mumbai, and Delhi have long queues outside, with Apple fanatics waiting hours in line to get inside. Now, this is nothing new, with every new launch, Apple loyalists flock stores to grab the latest model.
Suzlon Bags Order From US-Based Energy Firm, Shares React
Suzlon's shares received a bump on Friday morning after the company announced winning another order.
iPhone 15 Mania: Fans Line Up For Hours Outside Mumbai Apple Store
The intense demand for the iPhone 15 in India is evident, with several models already seeing delayed delivery times.
Here Is What CEOs At Zomato, Paytm, Nykaa, And Other New Age Companies Made In FY23
In the last decade, startups have captivated India's business landspace. From humble beginnings, these companies have gone on to dominate their sectors generating billions in revenues. So how much do the people helming these companies make?

