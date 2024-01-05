Pharrell Williams Spotted In Cybertruck: Tesla Executive Proclaims It 'Most Head-Turning Vehicle Money Can Buy'

Loading... Loading...

Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA Cybertruck, which was commercially launched in late November with much fanfare, elicited a lukewarm reaction from analysts as they aren’t entirely convinced about the vehicle augmenting growth in a big way.

What Happened: The “halo effect” some had hoped for, however, is in play. On Thursday, Tesla influencer Sawyer Merritt shared pictures of rapper Pharrell Williams arriving in a Cybertruck and descending from it. He was reportedly headed to a Louis Vuitton in the Miami Design District. The photos were originally shared on the Instagram account of ”Lifestyle Miami.”

The Tesla influencer noted that Williams had about 30 million followers across social media platforms. Interestingly, in June last year, the Cybertruck featured in a music video made by Williams.

Commenting on the post by Merritt, Tesla’s Investor Relations chief Martin Viecha said, “The most otherworldly, most badass, most head-turning car money can buy.. is a pick-up truck.”

Why It’s Important: Williams joins the list of celebrities spotted with or in a Cybertruck following its launch. Television host Jay Leno was reportedly seen driving a foundation series Cybertruck in December, stating that it belonged to his friend. Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian was among the first to take delivery of his Cybertruck and shared the news on his X account.

Given the unique design and the electrified version of a pickup truck, one of the best-selling vehicles, the Cybertruck could gradually cut ice with buyers. Analysts see the production ramp-up as slow and gradual.

Tesla did not break down the Cybertruck units in its most recent delivery report and clubbed it under the head “Other Models.”

Tesla ended Thursday’s session down 0.22% at $237.93, according to Benzinga Pro data.

