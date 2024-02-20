Kim Kardashian Flaunts New Tesla Cybertruck On Instagram, Adding To Her Fleet Of Luxury Vehicles

Loading... Loading...

Renowned reality TV star Kim Kardashian has been spotted with a Tesla Inc. Cybertruck, marking her latest addition to a string of luxury vehicles.

What Happened: Kardashian showcased the electric pickup truck on her Instagram story with the caption “Cool Carpool Mom.”

This is the second time in February that she’s shared an image of the Tesla Cybertruck on the social media platform.

A representative for Kardashian did not respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Other celebrities have also been seen with the Cybertruck, which has become a status symbol. This includes Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who was among the first to receive the vehicle in November 2023, and musician Pharrell Williams, who was recently spotted trying to park the truck in Miami. The Cybertruck comes in three trim levels, with prices ranging from $60,990 to $99,990.

Despite not being Kardashian’s most expensive car, the Cybertruck is still exclusive. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has stated that the company will only sell around 200,000 to 250,000 trucks annually until at least 2025.

Previously, Kardashian showcased her custom-painted Lamborghini Urus and a Maybach Sedan in her collection of high-end cars.

Why It Matters: The Cybertruck has been a topic of interest since its launch. In January, Williams was seen with the Cybertruck, which a Tesla executive described as the “most head-turning vehicle money can buy.” This came after the Cybertruck’s commercial launch in late November 2023, which received a lukewarm reaction from analysts.

Recently, there were also concerns about the vehicle’s exterior. Cybertruck lead engineer Wes Morrill on Friday took to X to clarify media reports of rust on Tesla's stainless steel vehicle while also recommending ways of maintaining the vehicle with its unusual exterior.

Meanwhile, Kardashian has been making headlines for various other reasons as well. In January, she faced criticism for endorsing tanning beds in a TikTok video, citing a personal battle with psoriasis. This promotion sparked controversy due to the known risks of tanning beds in increasing the risk of skin cancer.

