Donald Trump Gold Sneakers Get 'Saturday Night Live' Parody Treatment, 'White Men Can Trump' Basketball Trailer

Late-night sketch comedy show "Saturday Night Live" has never shied away from poking fun at politicians, including former President Donald Trump.

On the most recent episode, the show aimed at new shoes recently announced and released by Trump.

What Happened: Trump recently unveiled the "Never Surrender High-Tops" gold sneakers at Sneaker-Con. The shoes came with a price point of $399 and sold out.

Benzinga previously shared the shoes had found their way onto eBay with some selling for thousands of dollars.

Capitalizing on the hype, Saturday's episode of "Saturday Night Live" featured a fake movie trailer for "White Men Can Trump."

The movie trailer starred comedian and podcaster Shane Gillis, who was the host for the episode. Gillis stars as 30-year-old “Gordon Dwyer,” who couldn't catch a break in life, not at work, not at love and not on the basketball court.

"But that's all about to change," said the trailer’s voiceover.

Dwyer opens his locker in the locker room to reveal a shoebox with Trump sneakers gifted to him by the former president.

Gillis' character puts on the shoes and while they don't help him become better at basketball, work or in the bedroom, they do allow him to try to convince others that they do.

"I didn't miss, it went in," Gillis' character says in the trailer.

"They gave me the power to say I'm good at basketball, then double down on that until people actually start to believe it."

The fake movie trailer also features a moment with Dwyer, who has slowly morphed into looking and sounding more like Trump, into telling a scale that it is wrong about his weight, a potential nod to the former president's recorded weight for his viral mug shot.

The fake movie trailer ends with another person lacing up some "Air Bidens" and then falling over after getting a basketball passed to him, poking fun at President Joe Biden.

Why It's Important: The latest episode of "Saturday Night Live" marked the first appearance by Gillis, who was announced as a cast member for the sketch comedy show in 2019 before being fired five days later. The long-running comedy series airs on NBC, a unit of Comcast Corp CMCSA.

Gillis briefly touched on his firing, which came as a result of backlash from ethnic slurs made on an old podcast episode, during his opening monologue.

Many fans were torn on the episode and Gillis' style of comedy, either loving or hating it.

One likely lover of Gillis' comedy being on full display for new fans around the world was streaming giant Netflix Inc NFLX.

On Monday, The Hollywood Reporter shared that a scripted series called "Tires" based on a pilot concept from Gillis has been ordered for six episodes by Netflix. The series will see Gillis serve as executive producer, writer and co-creator along with playing one of the show's characters.

The series will premiere on Netflix on May 23.

Netflix also ordered a stand-up special from Gillis, which follows a previous 2023 special called "Beautiful Dogs," which was a partnership between the comedian and streamer. Gillis will also be included in Netflix's live Netflix is a Joke comedy festival in May.

Photo: Shane Gillis on “Saturday Night Live” as “Gordon Dwyer” for “Trump’s Sneaker” sketch, Photo courtesy: Colin Cauldwell/NBC.