A Customer Paid A Whopping $9,000 For A Pair Of Donald Trump Sneakers

Loading... Loading...

Last weekend at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia and amidst a mixed reception, former President Donald Trump launched a limited-edition sneaker line, which drew attention from watch dealer Roman Sharf.

Sharf, celebrated for his luxury watch collection, successfully bid $9,000 for a pair of "Never Surrender" sneakers, autographed by Trump himself, reported the New York Times.

Sharf's acquisition led to an exclusive lunch invitation from Trump at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The encounter, shared with his son Marcus, was described by Sharf as akin to "talking with friends," according to the outlet.

The sneakers, adorned with patriotic designs and Trump's signature, are now at Sharf's Luxury Bazaar headquarters in Southampton, Pennsylvania, which reportedly is a treasure trove of vintage luxury items and rare watches.

Still, Sharf has faced backlash on social media, with some followers threatening to unsubscribe from his feeds due to his support for Trump, according to the New York Times.

Also Read: Conservatives Reveal Two Preferred Candidates For Donald Trump's Running Mate At CPAC

A standard pair of the Trump shoes, adorned with an American flag design on the back, was priced at $399. Limited to only 1,000 pairs, these sneakers sold out in under two hours.

Trump's footwear collection also includes a low-top design available in either "T-Red" or "POTUS" white, each featuring a golden "45" on the side, and priced at $199.

Now Read: Eric Trump Outraged Over Hefty Fine In NY Civil Fraud Case: 'My Father Built A Skyline In New York City ... This Is The Thanks He Gets'

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock