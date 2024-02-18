YouTube's Top Earner MrBeast Says He's Not Rich Because Of This One Reason

Loading... Loading...

With 239 million followers, Jimmy Donaldson, better known as the most subscribed YouTuber MrBeast, has an unconventional financial approach despite earning between $600 million and $700 million annually.

In an interview with Time, Donaldson revealed that he doesn't see himself as wealthy because he reinvests all of his earnings into his content creation.

Despite the massive revenue he receives from his viral videos, which include stunts like being buried alive for seven days and building 100 wells in Africa, Donaldson said he entrusts the management of his finances to his mother, who oversees his bank accounts.

Asked whether he considers himself rich, he said, "I mean, not right now. I'm not naive; maybe one day. But right now, whatever we make, we reinvest."

"Each video does a couple million in ad revenue, a couple million in brand deals," he added. "I’ve reinvested everything to the point of — you could claim — stupidity, just believing that we would succeed. And it’s worked out."

Donaldson said he spends millions on producing videos, with some projects requiring up to 12,000 hours of footage for just a 15-minute final product.

In 2022 alone, he disclosed that he spent $8 million monthly on his videos, totaling nearly $100 million for the year.

The YouTube star's strategy of reinvesting his earnings has paid off, allowing him to execute increasingly ambitious and costly stunts.

