Paramount Global PARA is reportedly in talks with Comcast Corporation CMCSA regarding a potential collaboration in the streaming space.

Paramount’s flagship service features popular content like “Star Trek” and original productions such as “1883,” while Comcast’s Peacock is known for live sports and original shows like “Poker Face.”

Citing sources familiar with the matter, the Wall Street Journal reveals that discussions involve exploring a partnership or joint venture, presenting various strategic options for both companies.

Options include a commercial partnership or a joint venture, aligning with a broader industry trend where entertainment companies seek collaborative ventures to navigate the evolving streaming landscape.

Bringing Paramount+ and Peacock together could result in significant cost savings, spanning programming expenses to marketing, while also providing a more comprehensive content offering for consumers, particularly in the realm of live sports.

In a larger industry context, entertainment companies are actively exploring streaming partnerships and ventures to scale up, attract a broader audience, and address the operational costs associated with direct-to-consumer services.

Recently, The Walt Disney Co’s DIS ESPN, Fox Corp FOX, and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc WBD announced a joint venture to create a sports streaming service, showcasing the ongoing trend of strategic collaborations in the sector.

Paramount and its parent company, National Amusements, are exploring various strategic options as the entertainment landscape faces challenges.

Paramount, known for its movie studio and cable channels like Nickelodeon and MTV, is seeking avenues for growth in an industry dominated by larger players.

Paramount CEO Bob Bakish has engaged in talks with Warner Discovery CEO David Zaslav about a potential merger, the WSJ noted.

National Amusements President Shari Redstone, Paramount’s parent company, has explored discussions with SkyDance Media CEO David Ellison regarding a potential sale of her company.

The talks involve merging Paramount’s movie and TV studio into SkyDance, though the outcome remains uncertain.

Price Action: PARA shares are down 3.6% at $12.12 at last check Friday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

