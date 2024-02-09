Joe Rogan Is Back On Apple Podcasts, Gushes About Spotify Being The 'Coolest And Smartest' Partner

Loading... Loading...

Joe Rogan, one of the leading podcast hosts, has officially announced his comeback on Apple Inc.'s AAPL service, Apple Podcasts. This comes a week after he inked a multi-year deal with Spotify Technology SA SPOT.

What Happened: Joe Rogan Experience is now officially available once again on Apple Podcasts. Rogan also revealed that JRE's full episodes will be available on Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL YouTube in the "coming weeks."

Rogan was also generous with his praise for Spotify a week after he inked a multi-year deal with the music streaming service. This comes after murmurs of "will-they won't-they" in the weeks leading up to the deal renewal.

"Shoutout to @spotify for absolutely being the coolest and smartest people I've ever had the pleasure of being in partnership with."

Rogan's podcast also topped Spotify's 2023 podcasts list for the fourth consecutive year.

See Also: Sorry, MrBeast: You Are Better Off On YouTube Than On Elon Musk’s X — New Data Just Proves It

Why It Matters: Rogan is one of the leading podcast hosts in the world, but he has been at the center of controversies for a few years now for various issues.

This includes hosting Alex Jones and Abigail Shrier, which caused discontent amongst Spotify employees over the latter's stance on transgender issues. In another case, Rogan hosted guests who had controversial opinions on COVID-19.

Rogan also ended up removing 113 podcast episodes from Spotify in 2022 after apologizing for using the "N-word."

Rogan seems to have overcome these hurdles, with his podcast now back on Apple's platform and signing a multi-year deal with Spotify. He even expressed excitement over the "much broader distribution" thanks to these developments.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Elon Musk Calls Disney ‘DEI Gestapo’ After Memo Leak: ‘No Wonder Most Of Their Content … Has Sucked’

Photo courtesy: Joe Rogan Experience