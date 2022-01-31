 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Joe Rogan Responds To Spotify Controversy: 'I'm A Neil Young Fan'
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 31, 2022 2:41am   Comments
Share:
Joe Rogan Responds To Spotify Controversy: 'I'm A Neil Young Fan'

Podcast host Joe Rogan took to Instagram Sunday to address the controversy brewing around his show on Spotify Technology SA’s (NYSE: SPOT) streaming platform.

What Happened: Rogan touched on the broader controversy surrounding COVID-19 misinformation and in particular two episodes featuring Peter McCullough and Robert Malone.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Joe Rogan (@joerogan)

The podcast host said he will “do my best in the future to balance things out.”

“If there’s anything that I’ve done that I could do better, it’s having more experts with differing opinions right after I have the controversial ones,” Rogan said in the Instagram video.

Rogan admitted in the video that he did all the scheduling for his podcast himself. “I don’t always get it right,” he said.

The comedian and actor also touched on the decision of Joni Mitchell and Neil Young to remove their music from Spotify. 

“I’m very sorry they feel that way. I most certainly don’t want that. I’m a Neil Young fan,” said Rogan.

See Also: How To Spotify (SPOT) Shares

Why It Matters: Rogan said he wanted to talk to McCullough and Malone because their opinions differ from those of the mainstream narrative on COVID-19. 

“I wanted to hear what their opinion is. I had them on and because of that, those episodes were labeled as dangerous and featuring misinformation,” said Rogan.

The podcaster said he agrees with the decision of Spotify to put a COVID-19 disclaimer on his content.

On Sunday, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said in a corporate blog that the platform has an “obligation to do more to provide balance and access to widely-accepted information from the medical and scientific communities guiding us through this unprecedented time.”

Earlier in the month, a coalition of 270 doctors, scientists, and others complained to Spotify over COVID-19 misinformation on Rogan’s podcast.

The coalition's letter to Spotify said, “With an estimated 11 million listeners per episode, JRE [Joe Rogan Experience] is the world’s largest podcast and has tremendous influence.”

Price Action: On Friday, Spotify shares closed nearly 1% higher at $172.98. The shares rose 0.3% in the after-hours session.

Read Next: Cathie Wood Sheds $14.5M In Spotify Amid Joe Rogan Controversy And Piles Up Another $31M In Robinhood

Photo: Courtesy of Spotify

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPOT)

Cathie Wood Sheds $14.5M In Spotify Amid Joe Rogan Controversy And Piles Up Another $31M In Robinhood
Spotify CEO Speaks Out: Updates Policies On COVID Content But Refuses To Censor Joe Rogan
ARK Funds See $8B In Net Outflows, But Cathie Wood Says ETF's Stocks Will Rebound
Harry And Meghan Join Celebrity Chorus Criticizing Spotify Over Joe Rogan's COVID Content
Top 10 Stock Market Moving Headlines From Last Week: Apple, Tesla, Microsoft Earnings, Ackman Buys Netflix, Bitcoin News And More
Joni Mitchell Follows Neil Young Off Spotify In Protest Of Joe Rogan's COVID-Related Content
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Covid-19 Joe Rogan PandemicNews Politics General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com