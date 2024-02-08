Elon Musk Calls Disney 'DEI Gestapo' After Memo Leak: 'No Wonder Most Of Their Content ... Has Sucked'

Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk continued his onslaught against The Walt Disney Co. DIS on X. A day after posting Disney's "Inclusion Standards" memo and charging the company with "institutionalized racism and sexism," Musk has now called it a "DEI gestapo."

What Happened: Musk took to Twitter to express his disdain for what he termed Disney’s “racist, sexist, etc. discriminatory set of laws enforced by Disney's DEI Gestapo."

He went on to attribute the perceived decline in the quality of Disney's recent content to these policies, stating, "Just trying to navigate the DEI minefield is going to crush the creative process!"

This is not Musk’s first critique of diversity policies. He previously criticized Apple Inc. AAPL and IBM IBM for their respective decisions to pull advertisements from his social media platform, X, due to his posts endorsing antisemitic conspiracy theories.

Musk also called out IBM’s CEO, Arvind Krishna, over leaked videos showcasing diversity-focused hiring practices at IBM.

Why It Matters: Musk’s latest salvo is part of an ongoing dispute with Disney. He earlier accused the entertainment giant of “institutionalized racism and sexism” after sharing a supposed Disney “General Entertainment Content Inclusion Standards” document.

The document, leaked by an anonymous source, outlined detailed diversity criteria for different roles in Disney productions.

Musk's war against Disney has found a few takers, too. Former MMA fighter and actress Gina Carano filed a lawsuit against Disney and Lucasfilm, who fired her from "The Mandalorian" series over controversial tweets she posted last year.

Musk reposted Carano's tweet and asked his followers if they'd like to "join the lawsuit against Disney."

