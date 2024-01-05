T-Mobile's Long-Standing Free Netflix Bundle Could Soon Start Including Ads

Loading... Loading...

T-Mobile US Inc. TMUS is gearing up to change the benefits of one of its long-standing perks — the free Netflix Inc. NFLX bundle.

What Happened: T-Mobile’s long-standing ‘Netflix On Us’ perk, which offered ad-free Netflix to its customers, will start featuring ads from Jan. 24, as first spotted by The Mobile Report.

This transition affects patrons using the now-obsolete Netflix Basic benefit included in packages like Go5G and Magenta. Their complimentary Netflix subscription will shift to the Standard plan, which incorporates ads.

T-Mobile subscribers who enjoy the Netflix Standard tier (ad-free) via their existing data package will not experience any change.

Furthermore, ‘Hulu On Us’ will now be accessible to selected T-Mobile customers. Go5G Next plan subscribers will receive Hulu (with ads). This package already includes access to Apple TV+ and MLB.TV.

Why It Matters: After introducing an ad-supported tier, Netflix now allows users on its ad-supported plan to download movies and shows. This is available across all 12 regions where the ad-supported tier was offered.

The ability to watch shows and movies without ads should help T-Mobile subscribers who have enjoyed ad-free streaming until now. This is particularly notable given a price hike in Netflix's subscription costs in the US, UK, and France in October 2023.

The downloaded content will be ad-free, mimicking the experience of Netflix's higher-priced tiers. This move positions Netflix as the sole ad-supported streaming service that permits users to download its content, a feature usually reserved for pricier ad-free tiers.

