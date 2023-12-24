Slim Jim's Custom Orange Nissan Z Found In Chicago After Being Reported Stolen

Loading... Loading...

Slim Jim‘s custom Nissan Z, stolen outside Los Angeles, was reportedly recovered from near Chicago on Friday.

What Happened: The vehicle, worth about $115,000, is known as Fast Meat and belongs to Slim Jim manufacturer Conagra Brands Inc CAG. Orange in color, it has an exclusive Slim Jim holder for on-the-go snacking and a snack dispenser in the glove box stocked with meat sticks.

The company took to X on Dec. 16 to announce that the vehicle was stolen and started a campaign called #Findfastmeat to help find it. It was on the way to Los Angeles for a custom video shoot when it got stolen.

“We knew we had something special with our custom car, but had no idea it would be in such demand that someone would steal it,” said Ashley Spade, VP & General Manager, Snacks at Conagra Brands.

Finding Fast Meat: Over a week later, the vehicle was found near Chicago on Friday, Bloomberg reported. Conagara is also headquartered in Chicago.

As per the report, the vehicle was still partially wrapped in Slim Jim graphics and its were interiors untouched.

"Many have questioned if this was planned," Conagra spokeswoman Lanie Friedman told Bloomberg. "I can tell you with 100 percent assurance that this was indeed a stolen car and we are very happy to get it back!"

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: Loss-Making Tesla Rival Nio Steps Into Luxury Territory With Executive Sedan Priced Over $100K