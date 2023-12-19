Apple Music's Exclusive Holiday Deal: 3 Months Free Subscription

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc's AAPL Apple Music is currently offering a holiday deal for new subscribers until Jan. 8, 2024, granting three months of free streaming upon sign-up, an extension from the usual one-month trial.

Priced at $10.99 per month for individual subscribers, Apple Music offers high-definition streaming, including Spatial Audio, a feature absent in Spotify Technology SA SPOT.

See Also: Analysts Rally Behind Spotify: Price Targets Raised After 17% Workforce Cut

With a vast library of more than 100 million songs and 30,000 ad-free playlists, Apple Music stands out, particularly for classical music enthusiasts, boasting the world's largest classical music catalog.

This limited-time offer not only provides a longer trial but also potentially saves new subscribers $33 annually.

In related news, Apple has recently discontinued its $4.99 per month Apple Music Voice Plan, a subscription service introduced in 2021 that allowed users to access the Apple Music library via Siri on various devices.

Users who were previously subscribed to the Voice Plan will have their auto-renewal turned off, and Apple suggests they consider switching to one of its other Apple Music plans.

Following the discontinuation of the Voice Plan, the Cupertino, California-based company's most affordable Apple Music offering is now the $5.99 per month Student tier — exclusively available to students.

In contrast, Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN continues to offer its $4.99 Amazon Music Unlimited tier, although this plan only allows access from an Echo or Fire TV device.

Read Next: Who Topped Google's Music Searches In 2023? Inside The Year's Biggest Hits, Artists

Photo: DVKi on Shutterstock.