Who Topped Google's Music Searches In 2023? Inside The Year's Biggest Hits, Artists

In Alphabet Inc's GOOG GOOGL Google's annual 'Year in Search' report for 2023, the platform unveiled fascinating insights into the most sought-after musicians and songs that captivated global attention.

Topping the list of most-searched musicians worldwide was the resurgent Shakira. Her collaboration with Bizarrap on 'Bzrp Music Sessions Vol. 53' secured her position, as this track claimed the third spot in the global rankings of Google searches for songs this year.

However, the lineup of top musicians revealed some unexpected names. Alongside Shakira, the roster featured renowned artists like American country singer Jason Aldean and former Disney Channel star Joe Jonas. Interestingly, the band Smash Mouth also made the cut, drawing attention for their enduring popularity.

Surprisingly, the list also included an outlier: 84-year-old Italian singer Peppino di Capri. His sudden surge in search queries could be traced back to his prestigious recognition at the Sanremo Music Festival held in February. This unexpected ascent into the top ranks of searched musicians showcased the enduring and broad-reaching appeal of diverse music genres and cultural influences.

Delving into the realm of the most Googled songs of the year, the rankings spotlighted an eclectic mix. The top position belonged to the Japanese duo Yoasobi with their track 'Idol' (アイドル in Japanese), renowned as the theme song for a popular anime series. The song's association with this beloved series propelled its worldwide popularity, securing its place at the pinnacle of Google's search trends.

Additionally, Aldean's "Try That In A Small Town," Sam Smith and Kim Petras's "Unholy," and Fifty Fifty's "Cupid" rounded out the top five most searched songs.

Top 10 Searched Musicians On Google In 2023:

Shakira Jason Aldean Joe Jonas Smash Mouth Peppino di Capri Gino Paoli Tom Kaulitz Kellie Pickler José Luis Perales Anna Oxa

Top 10 Searched Songs On Google In 2023:

アイドル - Yoasobi Try That In A Small Town - Jason Aldean Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 - Shakira and Bizarrap Unholy - Sam Smith and Kim Petras Cupid - FIFTY FIFTY ERE - Juan Karlos Kill Bill - SZA Rich Men North of Richmond - Oliver Anthony Pasilyo - SunKissed Lola Seven - Jungkook

