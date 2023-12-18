Elon Musk Agrees These Two TV Shows Could Have Been A Lot Better — But X Users Are Divided

Loading... Loading...

Over the weekend, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk offered his views on two ongoing TV shows, one streaming on Apple TV+ and the other on Amazon Prime Video, but not everyone agreed.

What Happened: An X (formerly Twitter) user, Gavin Baker, spoke about two shows: “Foundation,” an American science fiction show based on the series of stories by the same name written by Isaac Asimov and Rosamund Pike-starrer “Wheel of Time,” a high-fantasy show based on the book series of the same name written by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson.

See Also: Tesla CEO Elon Musk Is So Impressed By Apple’s iPhone 15 Photos That He Tells Tim Cook, ‘I’m Buying One’

Baker said that the second season of both shows was “dramatically improved.” However, it will “always be a little sad for what could have been.” Musk responded to his post with a simple “Yeah.”

However, in the comment section, people were divided.

Some said the shows are fantastic for those who haven’t read the books because they don’t have the source material to compare the content.

Others agreed with Musk and Baker, with one person saying, “I say we give AI a go at animating them straight from the books.”

Why It’s Important: Musk has made appearances in several films and TV series like “Iron Man 2,” “The Simpsons,” “The Big Bang Theory” and “Rick and Morty.”

The tech billionaire has also admitted to being a fan of science fiction movies and TV shows, reported Business Insider. “Star Wars was actually quite impactful because it was the first movie I ever saw,” he said in 2014.

In 2019, he named “Parasite” and “Black Mirror” as his favorites of the year. Previously, it was also reported that he is a fan of “Blade Runner,” “Spaceballs,” and the 1986 hit movie “Top Gun.”

Read Next: Elon Musk Reacts As Tesla’s ‘iPhone Moment’ Plays Out With Fans Queuing Up To Catch Glimpse Of Cybertruck In Showrooms Ahead Of Launch