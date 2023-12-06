Lucid Tunes Into Luxury: Offers SiriusXM Entertainment On All Lucid Air Models In Canada

Loading... Loading...

Sirius XM Holdings Inc SIRI and Lucid Group, Inc. LCID announced that SiriusXM Canada's audio-streaming entertainment experience is available to all new Canadian Lucid owners.

SiriusXM access will be available as an optional subscription on the entire Lucid Air vehicle lineup, including Lucid Sapphire, Grand Touring, Touring, and Pure.

In addition, all Lucid Air owners will receive a three-month trial subscription to SiriusXM.

SiriusXM's music channels are expertly curated and ad-free, delivering a vast array of audio choices for listeners.

SiriusXM will also deliver personalized recommendations to users based on their listening history so they can easily find the programming that they like.

"We're thrilled to offer Lucid customers the incredible breadth and depth of SiriusXM's audio programming with expertly curated music, entertainment and sports, personalized to fit the vibe of any length road trip," said Michael Bell, Lucid's Senior Vice President of Digital.

"All new and existing Lucid Air owners now have access to a three-month trial of SiriusXM as a standard feature, making their audio experience even better," Bell added.

Price Action: LCID shares are trading higher by 7.64% to $4.51 on the last check Wednesday.

Photo Via Company