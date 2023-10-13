Amazon’s founder Jeff Bezos has acquired an additional luxurious mansion to his vast property portfolio.
Bezos has bought a seven-bedroom mansion in Indian Creek, Florida, for $79 million. This area is typically referred to as the ‘Billionaire Bunker’ due to its wealthy inhabitants, Business Insider reported.
The waterfront property was initially listed for $85 million in May and last sold for $28 million in 2014. The transaction was finalized on Thursday, according to the Multiple Listing Service database.
The estate, which exudes “timeless European glamour”, was built in 2000 and boasts a home theater, a library, a pool, and a wine cellar. This purchase is adjacent to another property Bezos procured this summer for $68 million.
Bloomberg, citing an anonymous source, suggested that Bezos might continue to expand his property presence in the area.
Indian Creek, where Bezos’ new property is situated, is a private island village in Miami’s Biscayne Bay. In 2021, Zillow recognized it as the most expensive neighborhood in the US.
As of October 13, Bezos, with a net worth of $156 billion, is the world’s third-richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Photo by lev radin on Shutterstock
