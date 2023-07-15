Woman Claims Kim Kardashian's Skims Bodysuit Saved Her Life After She Was Caught In Gunfire: 'It's Like Body Armor'

A woman from Kansas City credited a bodysuit from Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand Skims with saving her life.

What Happened: Angelina Wiley was shot four times on January 1, 2023, while waiting for a Lyft in Kansas City, Missouri. The incident occurred in Westport, leaving another unidentified man critically injured, KCTV5 reported.

Wiley's mother revealed that she suffered a ruptured bladder and cracked pelvis. A GoFundMe page linked in one of Wiley's TikTok videos confirmed that she still has a bullet lodged in her abdomen.

In the TikTok, Wiley expressed gratitude to Kardashian, claiming that the tight-fitting Skims bodysuit she wore that night helped prevent further injuries and potentially saved her life.

"Kim Kardashian saved my life," Wiley said in her video. "This New Year's, I got shot four times. The night I got shot, under my dress, I was wearing a SKIMS shaping bodysuit."

Wiley called the bodysuit "body armor for women" and said she would purchase more.

"It was so tight on me that it literally kept me from bleeding out," Wiley went on to say of the bodysuit. "I recommend it. I'm definitely gonna buy some more. I mean, I should wear it every day. It's like body armor for women."

Wiley concluded her video by thanking Kardashian.

"Call it fate or Jesus, but Imma call it Kim," she said.

On July 8, Wiley provided an update on her recovery by commenting on her GoFundMe page, which noted she has a bullet still lodged in her abdomen.

"I've gone through ups and downs as I hopped, scooted, and rolled around everywhere when I couldn't walk," she wrote on the page.

"I continue to have a lot of struggles with my hip ever since the fracture and many other pains. The bullet still in me causes random pains and honestly, I struggle with severe PTSD ever since the shooting. It has made returning to work full-time difficult," she wrote.

Kardashian, who holds the most significant stake in Skims, has invested some of her capital into the business. Skims' current valuation surpasses Kylie Cosmetics by $2 billion, following Kylie Jenner's sale of 51% of her cosmetics brand in 2020.

