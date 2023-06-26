Web Of Surprises: 'Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse' Stuns Audiences With Multiple Versions, Surpasses $500M At Box Office

It has come to light that "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" has multiple versions being screened in theaters at the same time.

The computer-animated superhero film features the Marvel Comics character Miles Morales/Spider-Man, and was produced by Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation, subsidiaries of Sony Group Corporation SONY, in association with Walt Disney Co.'s DIS Marvel Entertainment.

See Also: Disney's Pixar Trims Workforce By 75: Is Lightyear's Box Office Disappointment To Blame?

"I was wondering when people might start noticing," Andy Levinton the film's associate editor tweeted after the enthusiastic moviegoers took to TikTok to share clips of the movie showcasing alternative scenes with subtle variations in animation and humor.

The movie, in which Miles Morales and Spider-Girl are thrown across the multiverse, has surpassed $500 million in global box office earnings. The animated sequel has grossed $290.4 million in North America and $215.9 million internationally, totaling $506.3 million worldwide, according to Variety.

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" has also broken records, as it ranks as the third highest-grossing domestic release of the year and the fourth highest-grossing global release.

The film opened with an impressive $120 million and has outperformed its predecessor, "Into the Spider-Verse," in just 12 days since its release on June 2. Leading international territories include China, the U.K., Mexico and Australia.

Read Next: Mario Creator Thanks Critics For Their Negative Reviews: 'I Think They Contributed To The Movie's Notoriety'

Photo: Hamara on Shutterstock