Epic Rap Battles: Red Bull Batalla Unveils 2023 US Qualifiers

It was a summer day in the heart of Los Angeles. The scorching heat was as intense as the palpable anticipation in the air, as the creme de la creme of the Spanish-language freestyle rap scene prepared to take the stage. This wasn't just any event—it marked the beginning of the highly anticipated Red Bull Batalla's 2023 U.S. qualifier season, a competition that has carved its niche as the largest Spanish-language freestyle competition in the world.

Having inked a colorful saga since its inception in 2005, Red Bull Batalla, in its 18th year, continues to serve as a platform for the best of Spanish-speaking hip-hop improvisers across the globe. Today, it announced the full list of its 48 U.S. qualifiers, a group of gifted lyricists who would clash in lyrical warfare in the hopes of etching their names in the annals of the competition's history.

This year, the battle will play out across three cities, in a first-time-ever event. The qualifier events will take place in Los Angeles on July 15, Houston on August 12, and Miami on August 26. The heat of these summer battles will culminate in the U.S. National Final in Dallas on November 11, with the champion proceeding to the Red Bull Batalla World Finals in Colombia in December.

After the hiatus caused by the pandemic, Red Bull Batalla’s 2020 International Final made a comeback as the most-watched live music event of the year, underscoring the deep-rooted popularity of the competition. Aczino, Mexico’s national champion, had made history at the 2022 International Final by becoming the competition’s first-ever triple World Champion.

On the home front, the U.S. competitors comprised top Spanish-language freestyle MCs from every corner of the country. Rappers such as Yartzi, the '19 and '20 national champion, and Reverse, the '21 champ, have been selected to compete. However, the reigning U.S. champ, Oner, holds a direct ticket to the World Final in Colombia.

One notable returnee is San Diego’s Santa Mykah, the first female qualifier in the U.S., a testament to the growing diversity in the competition. Add to the mix a blend of seasoned and emerging talents like Zeu from El Salvador, Crown from Orlando and Lies from Houston, and the stage is set for an unforgettable summer of lyrical battles.

The qualifier phase is designed to be a grueling test of freestyle talents, with MCs showcasing their best bars in the hopes of advancing to the next round. A spot in the top slots at a qualifier event opens the door to the U.S. Final and the chance to vie for the National Champion title.

The judging panel for the qualifiers comprises a who's who of the freestyle scene, including Lobo, the former Red Bull Batalla Mexico National Champion, Chester, a California scene icon, and RioLoz from the heavyweight L.A. freestyle crew Coast Contra. Racso White Lion, last year's dynamic co-host, will return to host all three qualifiers, while Lobo will deliver performances at each event.

In an era marked by rapid digital communication and global connections, Red Bull Batalla continues to cultivate a thriving global community of freestyle artists. With the 2023 qualifiers set to kick off, fans from across the U.S. and around the world eagerly await the latest chapter in this ongoing saga of rhythm, rhyme and raw talent.

July 15 - Red Bull Batalla Los Angeles Qualifier

Venue: Don Quixote

Hosts: Luigi Zomber & Racso White Lion

Judges: RioLoz (Coast Contra), Lobo Estepario, Chester

DJ: Solares

COMPETING MCs

Maluque (Oxnard, CA)

Steve (Los Angeles, CA)

Zkart (Garfield, New Jersey)

J. Luna (Albuquerque, NM)

Kcique (Miami, FL)

OG Frases (Miami, FL)

Certa (Eugene, NM)

Girek (Sacramento, CA)

Dandy (Charlotte, NC)

Heavy (Miami, FL)

El Dilema (Brooklyn, New York)

Pazy (Miami, FL)

Santa Mykah (San Diego, CA)

Klaze (Miami, FL)

Boss (Los Angeles, CA)

Reverse (Orlando, FL)

August 12 - Red Bull Batalla Houston Qualifier

Venue: Metropolis

Host: Fluffy the Host & Racso White Lion

Judges: Barba, Lobo Estepario, Chester

DJ: DJ Lobo

COMPETING MCs

Izes (Orlando, FL)

Lies (Houston, TX)

Pailot (Atlanta, GA)

ROBLE (Las Vegas, NV)

Macías (Colorado Springs, CO)

Magimbri (San Antonio, TX)

Montgomery (Brownsville, TX)

Métricoh Flowster (New York City, NY)

4ASES (Denver, CO)

GIO (Houston, TX)

ESTANY (Kingwood, TX)

White Caracas (Houston, TX)

PiPØ (Sarasota, FL)

Jordi (Austin, TX)

Mauro Mc (New York City, NY)

Micky Ricon (San Antonio, TX)

August 26 - Red Bull Batalla Miami Qualifier

Venue: Skatebird

Host: Sonja La Makina & Racso White Lion

Judges: Snow, Lobo Estepario, Chester

DJ: DJ Cesar

COMPETING MCs