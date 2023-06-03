'Fearless' Taylor Swift Passes Madonna On Richest Self-Made Women List — Here's Who Else The 'All Too Well' Singer Ranks Ahead Of

Taylor Swift is having a huge 2023 year. The singer has a massive tour of sold-out shows and singles charting in the Billboard Hot 100. Swift is also moving up the list of wealthiest self-made women and just passed one of the top female musicians of all time.

What Happened: Swift's 2023 Eras Tour has been a huge hit and is seeing tickets fetch huge resale amounts, causing parents to shell out thousands of dollars on tickets for their kids.

Demand for tickets from fans led to the Ticketmaster website crashing and parent company Live Nation Entertainment LYV facing backlash from fans, members of Congress and even President Joe Biden.

While her revenue from the 2023 tour hasn't been tallied yet, Swift recently moved up Forbes' Richest Self-Made Women list.

Swift ranks 34th on the list of self-made women with a wealth of $740 million. This is a sharp increase from the $570 million wealth valuation the singer saw in 2022. The new valuation also sees Swift pass Madonna to rank second on the list of female musicians after a strong 2022.

Swift trails only Rihanna among female musicians on the list. Here’s a look at the richest self-made women among musicians and their overall rankings:

20. Rihanna: $1.4 billion

34: Swift: $740 million

45. Madonna $580 million

48. Beyonce: $540 million

56. Celine Dion: $480 million

59. Dolly Parton: $440 million

61. Barbra Streisand: $430 million

Along with being second on the list among musicians, Swift is also the third youngest self-made female on the Forbes list at the age of 33.

The two richest self-made female musicians, Swift and Rihanna, are also the youngest and only members under the age of 40.

Swift still has ways to go to pass Rihanna, who is a billionaire, thanks to her fashion and beauty brands Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty.

Fenty Beauty is 50% owned by Rihanna with the other 50% owned by fashion conglomerate LVMH LVMUYLVMHF. Rihanna owns 30% of Savage x Fenty.

Topping the list of richest self-made women in 2023 is Diane Hendricks at $15 billion. Hendricks is the owner of Hendricks Holding Company and ABC Supply, the largest roofing and vinyl siding wholesale distributor in the United States.

The top 24 on the self-made women list are all billionaires, leaving plenty of room for Swift to move up the chart next year and beyond.

Why It’s Important: Swift is absolutely dominating the charts over the last two years. The 2022 released album “Midnights” helped Swift become the first artist in history to have all of the top-ten rankings on the Billboard Hot 100 simultaneously.

Swift has been releasing re-records of her old albums to regain the rights after an album dispute. This has seen her dominate the charts, with fans rushing out to get the new “Taylor’s Version” of the albums.

The singer also put out new albums like “Folklore” and “Evermore” in the last two years, helping to dominate the album and sales charts.

